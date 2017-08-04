Kampyongo warns youths against abusing social media

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has warned youths against using social media platforms to break the law with impunity.

Mr. Kampyongo says government has noted with regret and concern the continued abuse of social media platforms by some youths with impunity.

He has advised youths to instead use social media to exchange meaningful ideas that will benefit them and the nation at large.

Mr. Kampyongo states that social media should not be used to commit criminal activities such as defaming others.

He says Police are currently working closely with ZICTA to ensure that all those using social media for mischievous activities are brought to book.