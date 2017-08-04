IG directs commissioners to allow parties campaign freely

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed all provincial Police Commissioners in areas with impending by- elections to allow Political Parties to conduct their preparatory meetings and Campaign freely, but in line with the provisions of the Public Order Act and other pieces of Legislation.

In a statement issued to QFM News today, Mr. Kanganja says in view of the scheduled by-elections in some parts of the Country, Police Commissioners should inform Regulating Officers and all other officers under their command not to use the provisions of the Preservation of Public Security Act number 112 to impede the forthcoming by-elections.

He says in the same vein, political parties should ensure that they conduct their activities peacefully and abide by the provision of the Public Order Act which requires them to notify the police on their intended activities to enable Police Officers to plan effectively and put in place necessary security measures.

The Police Chief has further urged Political Party leaders in respective areas to avail their planned activities to relevant regulating officers to enable them plan in advance.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kanganja has assured members of the public that enough Police Officers have been deployed to provide security throughout the period of the Agricultural and Commercial Show in Lusaka.

He says officers have been positioned to man all the gates, Car Parks, Bus stops near the Show Grounds and are also conducting general patrols within and around the premises.

He says Police will provide security during day and night time to ensure that show goers and exhibitors’ properties are safeguarded.