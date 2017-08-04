Dual citizenship likely to create electoral problems – Chipenzi

Electoral Expert MacDonald Chipenzi has observed that the operationalisation of the Dual Citizenship clause is likely to create problems in the electoral process if not well handled.

Mr. Chipenzi says this is because both the Constitution and the Electoral Act are mute on the registration of persons with dual citizenship and their involvement in voting during elections.

He notes that Article 46 states that “a citizen who has attained the age of 18 years is entitled to be registered as a voter and vote in an election by secret vote” while section 8 of the Electoral process Act states that “a person qualifies for registration as a voter if that person is a citizen of Zambia” among other qualifications.

He says in view of the foregoing, citizens with dual citizenship, by law, are allowed to register and vote in an election in Zambia.

Mr. Chipenzi has told QTV News that this situation if not well handled will be an electoral landmine ahead of the 2021 general election.

He since noted the need for the Citizenship Board of Zambia to take precautionary measures as it carries out its mandate prescribed under article 39 (2) of the amended constitution.