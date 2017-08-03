Lungu maintains he is leading nation in right direction

President Edgar Lungu has maintained that he is leading the nation in the right direction contrary to assertions by some sections of society that he has lost direction in his leadership.

And president Lungu says the Patriotic Front government is listening government and is ready to listen to critics and implement the suggestions given to it.

Speaking when he toured some agro stands at the ongoing 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka, President Lungu said the PF government is working in a practical manner as most of the things that are said are put into practice.

He has since pledged government’s commitment to ensuring that the country is food secure through the promotion of diversification from copper dependence to agriculture activities.

The head of state said he was impressed with what he saw during his tour of the various agro stands.

Meanwhile President Edgar Lungu has expressed concern at the resistance exhibited by some Zambian diplomats in missions abroad when recalled home by Government.

President Lungu says when one’s time to serve in missions abroad has ended, it is important to willingly accept to return home without any resistance because home is home.

He says he found it strange that some diplomats would resist returning home when their tour of duty had ended and emphasised that this did not mean that it was the end, because there was a possibility of one being redeployed.

The President said this today at State House when he swore-in Wylbur Simuusa as Zambia’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea and Felix Mfula as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Canada.

Swearing in the two, the President said he was confident that they are suitable for the positions and expected them to serve to the expectations of the Zambian people.

The President said he did not expect from the two anything short of quality performance.