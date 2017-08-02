Kambule Councilor urges govt to enhance service delivery

Kambule Ward Councilor in Mongu District, Sinabu Sitali has appealed to the government to enhance health service delivery to meet the high population demand of health services in the District.

Mr. Sitali tells QTV News that government should now start thinking of upgrading health posts to clinics in the District due to the increase in the population.

He points out that Ilute health post which is located in his ward, carters for close to 17,000 people, but lacks proper infrastructure, sanitation and power supply.

Mr. Sitali further states that the District needs a proper road network, if efficiency in health service delivery is to be achieved.

Meanwhile, the Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection says the health service delivery of some health posts in the District is disheartening.

JCTR Outreach Officer Phoebe Moono states that it is because of such challenges that the center, in its budget submissions has called for an increase in budgetary allocation towards the social sectors such as health and Education.