FFTUZ demands conclusion of negotiations

The Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia (FFTUZ) has demanded the conclusion of the negotiations for improved conditions of service for public service workers.

Union President Chingati Msiska says there is no need for the negotiations to be prolonged any further when workers are suffering because of the delay in concluding negotiations.

Mr Msiska has wondered why Labour Minister Joyce Nonde is dragging the conclusion of the negotiations which commenced in January.

He tells Q-News that workers need to be motivated.

Mr. Msiska notes that while the negotiating parties face enormous challenges in reaching agreement on what will be acceptable to both parties, there is need to conclude the negotiations as they have been long overdue.