Zambian Govt slams Malema

Government has dismissed South African opposition leader Julius Malema as an unruly political charlatan to whom Zambia owes no explanation.

Reacting to Mr Malema’s attacks on President Edgar Lungu who he called a coward who does not tolerate dissenting views, Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga in a statement says government is displeased and disappointed with remarks attributed to the EFF leader that pronouncement of the threatened state of emergency is illegal.

Ms Mulenga says if Mr. Malema is a true democrat and a serious leader as he claims, he should have sought audience with the Zambian mission in Pretoria to appreciate what a Threatened State of Emergency entails than exposing his ignorance on the matter by making misguided, illogical and irresponsible statements.

She sates that Mr. Malema’s statement is clearly an attempt in futility to strain the warm and cordial relations that have continued to exist between South Africa and Zambia.

Ms Mulenga has wondered what the EFF leader means when he says President Lungu must allow the opposition to oppose when opposition political parties have, and continue to criticize President Lungu and Government without any interference or intimidation from anyone.

The Chief government spokesperson has advised Mr. Malema to first start by putting his own ‘house’ in order before he can start commenting about what is happening in Zambia and other countries.

She states that no Zambian is being harassed by Government or indeed by President Lungu for whatever reason.

Ms Kampamba says Malema’s comments are not only baseless, but irrational and must be out-rightly condemned by all progressive democrats.