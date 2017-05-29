Three African Heads of State expected in Zambia

Three African Heads of state from Madagascar, Rwanda and Ghana are expected to visit the country next month.

Announcing the pending visits during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba says the three Heads of State are President Hery Rajaonarimampianinaof Madagascar, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Nana Addodankwa Akufo-addo of Ghana.

Mr. Kalaba has stated that the visits are aimed at consolidating the existing relations between Zambia and the three countries.

He furthermore states that the visits are significant as they will be the first visits of these heads of states since assuming office of presidency.

He has explained that the president of Madagascar is scheduled to visit the country from 7thto 8thJune 2017, while the Rwandan President will visit from 18thto 19thJune and the Ghanaian president will visit from 26thto 29thJune during which he will officiate at the 53rd Trade Fair in Ndola on the 29thof June 2017.