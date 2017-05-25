South Africa’s DA Leader ignores Zambian govt’s advice

South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has ignored advice that he reschedules his visit to Zambia.

The Zambian government advised Mr. Maimane to postpone his travel arrangements until such a time that the Court would allow him to visit and meet his counterpart UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

But in a statement made available to QTV News by his Acting Spokesperson Graham Charters, the DA leader has confirmed that he is in fact on his way to Zambia.

Mr. Maimane says his party stands by Mr. Hichilema and will offer him full support and attend his trial tomorrow on Friday the 26th of May to demonstrate to demonstrate its support.

He states that this is unlike the South African government that has allegedly maintained silence on this matter despite his party’s calls for President Jacob Zuma to intervene.

Mr. Maimane says the DA will not be silent but will instead stand up for democracy and the rule of law on the African continent.

He says this is why his party will be there in person to show its support for Mr. Hichilema.