RTSA to take appropriate action against Kapena Bus

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has charged that the driver of the Kapena Bus that was involved in an accident last evening killing seventeen people on spot defied the provisions of the Statutory Instrument (SI) No. 76 which restricts the movement of Public Service Vehicles (PSV) at night.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga tells QTV News in a statement that the agency has further established that Kapena Bus Services has on several occasions been operating outside the provisions of the SI No. 76.

Mr. Mubanga says the Agency has on several instances warned and impounded the operator for violating the law.

He says the Agency will take appropriate action concerning the operator who is supposed to ensure that the buses or fleet team operate within the provisions of the law.

The RTSA is further calling upon the traveling public to report such violations to avoid road traffic accidents and should refuse to be commuted outside the approved driving hours under the law.