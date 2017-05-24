Zambia win six-goal show to progress

A breath-taking revival by Zambia saw them move into the next round of the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Korea Republic, coming from two down to beat Iran 4-2.

Zambia had shown defensive frailties early on and the theme continued as Mangani Banda’s miscued clearance fell straight to Reza Shekari who, after a neat step-over, slotted Iran in front.

The African champions slowly grew in confidence, culminating in Fashion Sakala rattling the post with a fine header on the stroke of halftime. That progress looked to have gone up in smoke when a rash challenge on Omid Norafkan gifted Shekari another goal, this time from the penalty spot.

However, the tide began to turn six minutes later. A hoofed ball by Solomon Sakala found namesake Fashion who cut inside and volleyed low to half the deficit, then drew level with one of the goals of the tournament so far. A lovely flowing move down the right resulted in Emmanuel Banda’s flick being slotted home by Enock Mwepu.

With momentum flowing fiercely for those in green, Banda put them ahead following a goalmouth scramble before Patson Daka gave the win some gloss as he picked out the bottom corner from 20 yards.