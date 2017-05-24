Emulate Freedom Fighters’ unity spirit, Ng’oma advises modern politicians

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma has advised modern politicians to take a leaf from freedom fighters who sacrificed a lot for the attainment of national peace and unity.

Dr. Ng’oma tells QTV News via telephone that the founding fathers of Africa fought for the total liberation of the continent and thus the need the current crop of politicians to always emulate that spirit.

He says there is need for all politicians both in the governing party and opposition to always work together for the sole purpose of promoting peace and unity on the continent.

Dr. Ng’oma as the African continent commemorates Africa Freedom Day on May 25th, it is imperative for politicians to work together in attaining economic freedom.