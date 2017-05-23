World Vision donates Solar Water Supply System to Kankumba

World Vision Zambia in collaboration with Davis and Shirtliff Zambia Limited has donated a Solar Water Supply System worth 150, 000 kwacha to improving the lives of communities by implementing Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) interventions aimed at improving access to safe and suitable water supply to the people of Kankumba of Rufunsa District.

World Vision Zambia Branch Manager Dimuna Mwanza has reiterated her organizations commitment to ensuring that the lives of children, mothers and the entire community are improved and their health made better.

She says World Vision believes that sustainable well-being is impossible without sustainable, equitable access to clean water, dignified sanitation and appropriate hygiene behavior’s.

Mrs. Mwanza explains that the donation of the Solar Water Supply System is just one of more projects the organization is intending to implement countrywide in the coming years.

She says the organization is intending to put up about 300 Solar Water Supply System by 2020 stating that provision of clean and safe water is a priority intervention of world vision.

Since 2009, the organization has been implementing the Zambia Water Sanitation and Hygiene (ZWASH) programme with the goal of achieving access to clean and safe drinking water.

But Mrs. Mwanza says the project will serve about 11, 533 people and will also help promoting good health through providing clean and safe drinking water in households, schools and health facilities.

Mrs. Mwanza explained that access to safe and clean drinking water is one of the most important basic needs that people especially in rural areas must be provided with.

She added that it is for this reason that her organization has identified the provision of safe water to be priority if Zambia is to meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) number six on providing clean, accessible water for all by 2030.

And some residents talked have thanked World Vision for in improving water and sanitation in Kankumba area.

They said the provision of clean and safe drinking water has come at a right time as they have stayed without clean water for a long time now.