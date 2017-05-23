Wada challenges new call ups to utilize absence of Zanaco and Zesco players

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda says absence of Zanaco and Zesco United players for some national team engagements could be an opportunity for other players to step in and prove their mettle.

And Nyirenda has praised the U-20 national team for their flying start at the FIFA World Cup where they saw off Portugal 2-1 on Sunday in the opening Group C match.

The local assemblage of Chipolopolo players is in camp shaping for an international friendly against Gabon on June 4.

Zambia will play Gabon as part of preparations for the June 10 Africa Cup qualifier against Mozambique at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Nyirenda is without Zanaco and Zesco United players that have continental engagements with the possibility that they will also be unavailable for the Cosafa Castle Cup Senior Challenge that takes off on June 25 with Zambia entering the fray at quarter final stage with a fixture against Botswana on July 1.

Nyirenda has summoned 29 players for the training camp with Power Dynamos midfielder Kelvin Mubanga ruled out due to an injury sustained during the weekend round of league matches.

Twenty seven players reported for camp on Monday with the exception of Nakambala Leopards striker Ignatius Lwipa who is still being awaited after his side played Real Nakonde on Saturday.

Nyirenda told Fazfootball.com that the absence of Zanaco and Zesco United players who had continental engagements was an opportunity for other players to step onto the platter and prove their mettle.

The senior national team has three tournaments in its frame listed as the Africa Cup of Nations Group K clash against Mozambique on June 10 in Ndola, Cosafa Senior Challenge tussle on July 1 against Botswana before facing Swaziland later in July in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) second round qualifiers.

Zambia is due to play Gabon in Libreville in an international friendly match before heading straight to Ndola for the final preparatory stretch for the Mozambique fixture.

“It has also given us a chance to increase our pool for our nation team call ups. For the new call ups it is a chance to show that they have what it takes. We will not have Zanaco and Zesco United players,” he said.

The local assemblage of players will break camp today to allow players feature for their respective clubs on Wednesday and weekend matches and are expected in camp on Sunday May 28 for the camp preceding the friendly match against Gabon.

Foreign based players will join on the final stretch of training before Zambia faces Mozambique.

Zambia is in Group K alongside Namibia, Guinea Bissau and Mozambique in the race for the Cameroun 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

FULL SQUAD:

(GOALKEEPERS):

Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos FC), Charles Mweemba (Lumwana Radiants FC), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana FC)

(DEFENDERS):

Given Sinyangwe (Nkana FC), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes FC), Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos FC), Enock Chingwere (Lumwana Radiants FC), Moonga Chilimba (Kabwe Warriors FC), Isaac Samujomba Defender (Nchanga Rangers FC ), Donashano Malama (Nkana FC), Lawrence Chungu (Power Dynamos FC), Mumbi Mweene (Green Buffaloes FC), Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles FC)

(MIDFIELDERS):

Stanely Nshimbi (Red Arrows FC), Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes FC ), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars FC), Clatous Chama (Lusaka Dynamos FC ), Austine Banda (Napsa FC), Godfrey Ngwenya, Fwayo Tembo (both Power Dynamos)

STRIKERS:

Jonas Sakuwaha (Buidcon FC), Ignatius Luipa (Nakambala Leopards), Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows FC), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana FC), Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars FC), Justin Shonga (Nkhwazi FC), Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes FC), Diamond Chikwekwe (Green Buffaloes FC), Mwansa Nsofwa (Lusaka Dynamos FC)

