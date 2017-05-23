Mwila urges Civil Servants to understand PF Manifesto

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has called on civil servants across the country to heed to President Edgar Lungu’s directive to understand the Party manifesto.

Mr. Mwila is also calling on civil servants getting involved in political activities to settle for one thing.

He said this when he addressed the Northern Province Executive Committee in Kasama today.

The PF Chief Executive Officer is also reminding the leadership in Northern Province that the Party must go back to the days of sacrifice because that is what made the Party.

He says he is in the Province to listen to the Party’s concerns, check on mobilization and recruitment of members.

The Secretary General has also asked Provincial party leaders to submit a list of Cabinet Ministers not paying courtesy calls on party structures when in the Province.

He says the position remains that all ministers must visit Party structures.

Mr. Mwila who is accompanied by State House Minister Hon Freedom Sikazwe, Hon Alfreda Kasembe, Hon Yamfwa Mukanga and Hon Musonda Mpankata, has called for unity and discipline in the Party.

And in another development, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has praised the Patriotic Front (PF) Government for works it is doing in Northern Province in terms of developing the region.

The traditional leader praised the PF government when PF Secretary General Davies Mwila paid a courtesy call on him today.

The Mwinelubemba revealed that on his last tour of Northern Province, President Edgar Lungu attended to a number of developmental challenges they had raised with him and the Province can look forward to having its own University, and other projects such as the Nseluka-Kayambi road, a modern hospital and Bus Stop, among others.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu says his Chiefdom is ready to work with Government in realizing the much-needed development in the Province.

He says the Bemba Royal Establishment has established the Lubemba Investment Centre to identify projects at the grass root and this is where they also need Government partnership.

And Mr. Mwila thanked Paramount Chief Chitimukulu for being a father to all Zambians and for his continued guidance in uniting the nation.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.