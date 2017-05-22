Snoop Dogg To Launch A Clothing Line During His Own Fashion Festival

Rapper Snoop Dogg is launching a new fashion line.

The JOYRICH x Snoop Dogg collection will be released next month and Snoop will host his first-ever fashion show at Made LA in support of the launch.

The two-day Made LA event will also feature the debut of Wiz Khalifa’s capsule collection and a performance from the rapper and members of his Taylor Gang.

The “Gin and Juice” hitmaker teamed up with designers at streetwear brand JOYRICH to create the line and his son, Cordell Broadus, served as a creative director for the collection.

The 33-piece collection was inspired by the rapper’s career, music, and personal style and includes lifestyle products like pet accessories and bathrobes.

