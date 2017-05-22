Govt urged to address increasing levels of poverty

Government has been urged to put in place concrete measures to address the increasing levels of poverty in Zambia.

Presence of God Ministries overseer Christopher Kunda is concerned that the high cost of living and the increasing levels of poverty are creating hatred among the people of Zambia.

Apostle Kunda has told QTV News that he has observed that there is very little money in circulation and that numbers of jobless youths keep on increasing in the country.

He notes that this is in fact the situation that has led youths to resort to engaging in criminal activities just to have a few kwacha’s in their pockets.

Apostle Kunda has challenged government to seriously consider taking up its responsibility of improving the economy and reduce the levels of poverty in the Country.