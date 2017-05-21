Titanium motors launches US$10M Volvo factory

Titanium motors Zambia limited has launched its first ever in Africa, US$10 million Volvo and UV trucks factory.

Speaking during the launch of the facility last night Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said the establishment of titanium motors in the transport sector is very beneficial in terms of providing their customers with an opportunity to participate in the transportation of nontraditional for exports.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe stated that the investment is highly appreciated as it is the best way of transferring skills and advanced technology to the nation.

She has since expressed gratitude to titanium motors and Volvo trucks for choosing Zambia as its investment destination, stating that this will help to market Zambia to Africa and the whole world.

And speaking at the same event, Volvo trucks president Claes Nilsson said Zambia is strategically located for such an investment in Africa.

Mr. Nilsson has assured that Volvo will offer trucks that are safe and of the latest technology.

Meanwhile, titanium chairman Yusuf Patel explained that the 10 million investment has employed over 50 local workers and once fully operational will employ more and it will help people locally procure spares locally.