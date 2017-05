Govt rules out reintroduction of subsidies on electricity

Government has ruled out the reintroduction of subsidies on electricity being produced and supplied within Zambia.

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says government’s position still remains the same that no customer whether domestic or commercial will be subsidized on account of power.

Mr. Mutati says this position includes mines notwithstanding the fact that they are the biggest consumers.

He states that this means that there is currently no subsides on electricity for the mines.