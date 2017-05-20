Govt has not done enough fiscal consolidation – Hamududu

The opposition Party of National Unity (PNU) has expressed concern that Zambia has not done enough fiscal consolidation to engagement the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PNU president Highvie Hamududu says his party thinks that government should have done enough fiscal consolidation before engaging the IMF in its set out economic recovery program.

Mr. Hamududu states that this is if the IMF compact was going to add more value to the entire economic recovery program.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Hamududu notes that his party has observed that government has not yet addressed issues of fiscal discipline.

Mr. Hamududu says the NPU is still seeing a lot of fiscal indiscipline occurring in government which he says is an indication that fiscal discipline loopholes have not been tightened up convincing.

He says his party does not think the Zambian government can seal a financial deal with the IMF when it has not dealt with such housekeeping issues properly.