Zambia should not be viewed as Ant- Christ, govt cautioned

Government has been cautioned to avoid making decisions that may lead to Zambia being viewed as an Anti Christ nation.

United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia president Charles Chanda says Zambia has been known to be a Christian nation and that it will be suicidal if the government through the Ministry of Religious Affairs is seen to be fighting men of God.

Mr. Chanda has also accused the Minister of Religious Affairs of only listening to the voice and advice of Pentecostals and ignoring the other counsel coming from other churches such as the Catholic Church.

He says the minister must be accommodative to all churches.

Mr Chanda states that the zeal that the government has exhibited in preventing perceived false prophets from entering the country should be used in dealing with other challenges such as land management.