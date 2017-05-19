Tributes paid to Soundgarden star

ome of the biggest names in rock and pop music have paid tribute to Chris Cornell following the Soundgarden star’s suicide.

Cornell was found dead in his hotel room after performing a show in Detroit on Wednesday evening. Officials later confirmed he had hanged himself.

Singer Alice Cooper called him “the best voice in rock and roll” while Sir Elton John said he was “a great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man”.

Cornell, 52, had three children.

He was a lead singer and songwriter in the groups Soundgarden and Audioslave.

His best-known song was Black Hole Sun, released in 1994.

When he recorded You Know My Name for the 2006 film Casino Royale, he became the first male American artist to write a theme song for a James Bond film.

Soundgarden were due to headline a rock music festival called Pointfest in St Louis on Saturday but organisers have called off the event.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the frontman killed himself..

Sir Elton wrote on Instagram: “Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Chris Cornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man.”

Alice Cooper said: “Chris Cornell, in our circle, was known as The Voice because he had the best voice in rock and roll.

“I was lucky enough to write and record two songs with him. His death comes as a total shock to all of us.

“Black Hole Sun will live on as a classic, and his is a true legacy of rock and roll.”

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page tweeted: “RIP Chris Cornell. Incredibly talent. Incredibly young. Incredibly missed.”

Media caption In 2012, Cornell spoke to the BBC about the success of the song Black Hole Sun

Bill Idol tweeted: “Sad to hear of Chris Cornell passing, great singer and artist … another blow …RIP.”

Disco producer Nile Rodgers called Cornell “my special brother” and said he could not process the news of his death.

“I’m shocked, I don’t even know how to deal with it,” he said.

Media caption Music legend Nile Rodgers: “I just heard the news… it broke my heart”

Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti tweeted: “Chris was the most influential singer to me as a writer. I just saw him perform days ago. Completely devastated.”

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry wrote: “Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace.”

Singer-songwriter John Mayer called him “an incredibly talented and inventive singer”.

And comedian Ed Byrne called Cornell’s death “an unexpected gut punch”.

