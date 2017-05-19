Politicians urged to use Africa freedom Day to unite Zambians

Freedom Fighter Sikota Wina urged politicians in the country to use the Africa Freedom Day commemoration which falls on 25th May, 2017 to promote ones and unity among the people of Zambia.

Mr. Sikota has told Qfm that Zambia’s existence has been premised on unity and peace since independence and that the misunderstandings of politicians should not erode this.

He has stated that the role of politicians since 1964 has always been to offer positive criticism and promote peace in the country, and not engaging in acts or making comments that bring division amongst the people.

Mr Sikota has further urged Zambians to overlook the political tension in the country and concentrate on loving one another.

He observes that talking about and paying attention to what is going on is only perpetuating the situation.

Mr Sikota says Zambians should refuse to be divided on tribal or political lines, stating that the spirit of unity has triumphed over the spirit of division in the country since independence.