Madzimawe bans sale of farm produce to briefcase buyers

Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni people in Chipata district has banned the sale of farm produce to briefcase buyers, before government announces floor price.

Chief Madzimawe has warned that anyone found selling farm produce to briefcase buyers in his area will be dealt with accordingly.

He says his subjects should wait until government announces the floor price for farm produce.

Chief Madzimawe says this will help the farmers realize more money from their produce, hence the need for them to be patient.