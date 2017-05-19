Hamududu challenges ZESCO to explain housekeeping issues

ZESCO has been challenged to tell the nation whether or not it addressed the housekeeping issue of wasteful expenditure prior the increase in electricity tariffs.

National Party of Unity (NPU) president Highvie Hamududu says his party is interested to know whether or not ZESCO has also dealt with the issue of having bloated structures in its management.

Mr. Hamududu says the expectation of the NPU has been that prior to the hike in the electricity tariffs, the power utility company should have tackled all issues of inefficiencies.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Hamududu says this is in order to avoid financing ZESCO’s inefficiencies.

Mr. Hamududu states that his party’s concern is based on the fact that sometimes such an increase in prices of commodities such as electricity only facilitates and deepens abuse of resources.

He says this is why it is important that ZESCO gives a clear explanation on whether or not it has addressed the issue of wasteful expenditure in view of the increase in electricity tariffs.