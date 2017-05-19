Govt called on to commence distribution of 2017/18 farming season inputs

The National Small Scale Farmers Association of Zambia has called on government to commence the distribution of farming inputs for the 2017/18 farming season to avoid what transpired in the previous farming season where farmers received farming inputs late.

Association Executive Director Dr. Frank Kayula says this is the best time for both government and the farmers to start planning for the forthcoming farming season to avoid what happened last season.

Dr Kayula says it is important that farmers have all the inputs before the onset of the rains to enable them plan properly.

He has also advised the government to start identifying farmers who should be included on the Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP) so that by June, they should have a full list of the farmers to be included on the scheme.