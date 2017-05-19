Chiengi fish ban to remain in effect – Chilufya

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the fish ban in Chiengi district of Luapula province will remain in effect until the ministry concludes with its post cholera outbreak assessment which it has just started.

In April this year government effected a fish ban in Chiengi district following an outbreak of cholera which also saw schools in the area closed.

Dr Chitalu has however, confirmed that the cholera outbreak in Chiengi has been contained as there have been no new cases in the past 14 days, which are the number of days the ministry ascertains whether cholera has been contained in an area or not.

Dr Chitalu has explained that his ministry will look at the variables on the ground currently and then engage with the ministry of livestock and fisheries on when the fish ban in Chiengi can be lifted.