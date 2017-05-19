Cannes: Netflix film Okja stopped after technical glitch

A screening at the Cannes Film Festival had to be stopped after technical problems during the first few minutes of the film.

Okja, starring Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal, had been booed by some in the audience after the Netflix logo appeared at the beginning.

But it then became clear the film was playing in the wrong aspect ratio.

The film has been controversial because producer Netflix has refused to screen it in French cinemas.

After the jeers, the movie was stopped and restarted without explanation.

Some film journalists in the screening uploaded videos of the heckling on social media.

The BBC’s Lauren Turner, who was at the screening, said: “There was shouting from the upper seats and it became apparent the aspect ratio was wrong, so they restarted it after about 10 minutes.

“The second time around the audience booed the Netflix logo again. But there was also some cheering at the same time and a warm round of applause at the end.”

A statement from the Cannes Film Festival said: “This incident was entirely the responsibility of the Festival’s technical service, which offers its apologies to the director and his team, to the producers and the audience.”

On Thursday, there was also some booing when the Amazon logo came up at the beginning of Wonderstruck, which stars Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams.

Earlier this week, Cannes jury chair Pedro Almodovar said he agreed that films should have to be screened in cinemas if producers want them to be considered.

