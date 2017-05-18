Police in Lusaka pick up body in suspected ritual murder case

Police in Lusaka have picked up a body of a man with missing private parts in a suspected ritual murder case.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo tells QTV News that the body of an unidentified man aged between 30 and 35 was picked up in the early hours of today in Zingalume Compound.

Ms Katongo says this followed a tipoff Police officers on patrol in the area received from one of the newspaper distributors at about 02:30 hours that he had seen someone being dragged by some people.

She says when officers followed up on the tipoff, they discovered blood on one of the roads and that upon following the traces of the blood, they discovered a body of the deceased lying in one of the yards.

Ms Katongo explains that the body was found without private parts, with a ripped off stomach and the right ear cut off.

She says the body has since been deposited in the UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem and identification.

Ms Katongo is calling on people who could be missing a relative to visit the UTH mortuary and help identify the body.

She has since called on members of the public to avoid moving unaccompanied in the dark and in lone areas to avoid falling prey.