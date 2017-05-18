Action Aid Zambia empowers 15 Youth organizations

Action Aid Zambia has given 15 youth organizations one million, three hundred and eight thousand, fifteen Kwacha (K1, 308,015) under the Queens Young Leaders Firestarter Initiative.

The beneficiary youth organisations are from Copperbelt, Northern, Luapula, Muchinga, Southern, Eastern, Lusaka and Western provinces.

Speaking during the awards ceremony in Lusaka today, ActionAid interim country Director Kijala Shako says in an effort to help alleviate poverty in Zambia, ActionAid Zambia embarked on a partnership with Comic Relief to help transform the lives of the young people by empowering them with resources to start their own businesses.

Ms Shoko says ActionAid Zambia feels that this could not have come at a better time than this when most youth lack life skills,training and experience to enable obtain formal employment or resources to embark on income generating activities.

And speaking at the same event, Director of Youth in the Ministry of Youth and Sport, Collins Mulonda says Government is committed to ensuring that it invests in young people.

And British Deputy High Commissioner to Zambia Andrew Hamilton has observed that the youth of today are faced with significantly more complex challenges than any generation that came before them hence the need to help them with such initiatives.

Last year, Action Aid Zambia launched the Queen’s Young Leaders Fire starter Initiative aimed at providing opportunities for young people to learn new skills, enter employment and give them a voice in their communities.