Timber producers condemn locking up of members

The Timber Producers Association of Zambia (TPAZ) has condemned the alleged beating and locking up of timber producers by military personnel in Muchinga Province.

TPAZ Vice President Charles Masange tells QTV News that the association has received alarming reports that some of the timber producers with valid licenses were beaten and locked up in Chief Katyetye’s chiefdom in Isoka district.

Mr. Masange says Green Lake Zambia has a valid license to harvest timber.

He says it is therefore unfair for authorities to treat timber producers in possession of a concession license in such a manner.

Meanwhile, Mr Masange has expressed concern over the newly signed Statutory Instrument that prevents Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Trucks laden with Mukula destined to other countries passing through Zambia.

Mr. Masange has since called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs to sit down with the Minister of Lands with a view of cancelling this SI as it as it has the potential to affect Zambia’s relations with Congo.