Japan gives Zambia K400 million for clinics upgrade

Japan has give Zambia a K400 million grant towards the upgrading of Chawama, CHIPATA and Kanyama clinics in Lusaka into first level hospitals.

Speaking during the signing of the grant agreement under phase 2 of the Japanese financed Lusaka Health Centers project in Lusaka this morning, Finance Minister Felix Mutati says Zambia’s economy cannot develop without a strong healthcare delivery system.

Mr Mutati says the management of economic fundamentals articulated in the Zambia Plus economic recovery program are in fact reliant on Zambia having a strong health system.

He says this is why government appreciates the financial assistance from cooperating partners which goes towards the strengthening of the Country’s healthcare system.

He says government is particularly grateful to the Japanese government for the grant as it will have a positive impact on the 2017 National Budget.

Speaking earlier, Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Siobashima said the Japanese government believes the strengthening of Zambia’s health sector is important if the country is to achieve economic development in a sustainable manner.

Mr Siobashima says the government of Japan therefore intends to contribute to this process while promoting the introduction of high quality Japanese medical equipment in Zambia.