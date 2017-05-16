FAZ docks Lusaka Dynamos point

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Disciplinary Committee has docked Lusaka Dynamos a point earned in the 3-all draw against Power Dynamos in a week one game for using an ineligible player.

The committee has since awarded the Kitwe giants maximum points with a 2-nil score line.

In its verdict availed to Fazfootabll.com, the Joseph Jalasi chaired disciplinary committee upheld the complaint by Power Dynamos over Lusaka Dynamos’ use of Congolese striker Tresor Kanyinda without a valid Fifa International Transfer Certificate.

Power lodged a complaint a day after the match that was played at Heroes National Stadium through club vice president Ricky Mafunda.

Mafunda contended that for any foreign player to have authority to play in another country, he needs to be cleared by Fifa through the transfer matching system.

In their defence, Lusaka Dynamos argued that the player had been issued a registration card by FAZ for the 2017 season therefore making him eligible to play.

The ruling by the FAZ disciplinary committee has seen Power Dynamos move to fourth position on 10 points, while Lusaka Dynamos who on Sunday had climbed to sixth position after a 2-nil win over Green Eagles drop to eleventh position.