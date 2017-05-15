Zesco effects new electricity tariffs

ZESCO has today effected new electricity tariffs following the approval of its application by the Energy Regulation Board to adjust tariffs upwards by 75%.

Initially tariffs will increase by 50% and 25% in September this year.

ZESCO Spokesperson Henry Kapata has QTV News that domestic customers buying not more than 200 units will still pay 15 ngwee per unit.

Mr. Kapata explains that in the first phase, domestic customers buying more than 200 units will be buying power at 77 ngwee per unit representing a 50 percent increase.

He says after 1st September, 2017, the additional 25 percent increment will be effected that will see domestic customers pay 89 ngwee per unit after they have exhausted all the 200 units.