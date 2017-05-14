RTSA guides parents as schools reopen

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has called on parents and guardians to ensure that pupils use appropriate modes of transport as schools open tomorrow Monday 15th May 2017.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga tells QTV News that parents and guardians should ensure that pupils do not use trucks or open vans as such kind of vehicles compromise road safety.

Mr. Mubanga has also cautioned all Pubic Service Vehicle drivers to observe appropriate speed limits and follow all traffic rules and regulations to avoid any road traffic crashes during and after this period.

He says the agency will equally be on alert to ensure that PSV drivers and other motorists do not contravene the traffic laws by overloading and over speeding.