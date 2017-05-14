Ludacris Thanks His Mother In The Coolest Way For Mother’s Day

(AllHipHop News) Ludacris has surprised his mother Roberta Shields by remodelling her house.

The rapper and actor enlisted the help of TV show “My Houzz” to decorate his mom’s Atlanta pad just in time for Mother’s Day, which falls on Sunday (May 14) in America.

Roberta actually lives in her son’s old house, but since he moved out of the bachelor pad, she has barely touched the decor.

“My mom and my relationship is very close,” Ludacris, real name Christopher Bridges, tells the cameras in a preview clip. “She’s one of the people who first introduced me to hard work and dedication. That’s why I am where I am, and who I am, today.

“When she moved into it, she was wanting to make it her own. But a lot of the rooms my mother has started on are just incomplete.”

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Kristen Bell have also surprised family members with renovations on “My Houzz.”

For the latest episode Ludacris, wife Eudoxie and designer Rachel Oliver set about redecorating the house, throwing out outdated appliances and painting over Ludacris’ huge record label logo in the study.

“I feel like every child wants to do everything they can possibly do for their mom to give back an ounce of what their mother has given them,” “The Fast and the Furious” actor smiled. “This is one step closer.”

“It makes me feel that I’m blessed beyond belief,” Roberta exclaimed after seeing her new house. “What I would say to them is, ‘Thank you for loving me.’”

