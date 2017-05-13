UPND Youths oppose electricity hike

The opposition UPND Youths in Lusaka have demanded that the decisions by the government to hike electricity tariffs be rescinded as most people will not afford the adjusted tariffs.

UPND Lusaka Province Youth Spokesperson Otis Bwalya tells QTV News in a walk in interview that the PF Government has demonstrated that it is a irresponsible government that does not listen from the people.

Mr. Bwalya says the people of Zambia rejected the proposal to increase tariffs but that the Energy Regulation Board went ahead and ignored the wishes of the people.

He says not too long ago, the fuel prices were increased that has resulted in the high cost of living and that now the government through Zesco has decided to increase electricity tariffs wondering how the people of Zambia will survive during this period.

Mr. Bwalya says it is for this reason that the UPND Youths in Lusaka are demanding that the increment should not be effected on Monday because it will impact negatively on the lives of the people.