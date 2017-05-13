Thousands pay last respect to Salome Kapwepwe

Thousands of people have gathered in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province to bid farewell to Salome Kapwepwe who died early this week in her sleep.

Mrs. Kapwepwe was the wife to late freedom fighter Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe who die 37 years ago.

President Edgar Lungu, first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda, forth Republican President Rupiah Banda Education Minster Dr. Dennis Wanchinga and Commerce Minster Margret Mwanakatwe are among the multitudes that have converged in the usually quite district of Chinsali.

Earlier in the morning Chinsali came a stand still as residents lined up the streets in utter silence to witness Salome Kapwepwe’s final journey.

She was 90.