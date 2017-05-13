PF guides ZCID

The ruling Patriotic Front has advised the Zambia Center for Inter Party Dialogue (ZCID) to help UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema come to terms with reality that President Edgar Lungu remains the President of Zambia.

Yesterday, ZCID held a press briefing at which they revealed that they had written to President Lungu to call for dialogue, peace and reconciliation in the nation.

They also stated that they had written to the Prison Authorities for permission to go and engage HH on dialogue.

But PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has told Journalists in Lusaka that if there is a person who needs dialogue and reconciliation with himself, it’s Hakainde Hichilema saying he needs to be at peace with himself and at peace with the world.

Mrs. Phiri says President Lungu is on record as having extended an olive branch to all stakeholders, including Opposition parties that he is for dialogue on matters of national development.

Mrs. Phiri says therefore, ZCID is preaching reconciliation and dialogue to someone who does not need to be lectured on it and that the President has been consistent in calling for unity and love in the nation.

Meanwhile, the PF Deputy Secretary general says while it is not within their mandate per se but ZCID should also counsel their royal highnesses like Chief Mukuni that he is more of Mr. Hichilema’s business partner and UPND member than he is as an impartial traditional leader who must see all Zambians as his children.

And Mrs. Phiri has advised former Nigerian President Olesugun Obasanjo to stay away from Zambian politics saying his recent statements on the Zambian Government are an embarrassment to the world.