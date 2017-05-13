Catholic Bishops deny organizing prayers for HH

The Conference of the Catholic Bishops in Zambia (ZCCB) has disassociated the Catholic Church from the planned national prayers for incarcerated UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

ZCCB Secretary General, Fr. Cleophas Lungu in a statement to QTV News says the Catholic Bishops have not organized any form of national prayers for the arrested United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema to have him released or whatever.

Fr. Lungu says the conference is not aware of such prayer arrangements either at the Conference level or even within the Archdiocese of Lusaka.

He says the conference is however perturbed by the message which is being circulated especially on social media which reads ‘Catholics call for national prayer for Hichilema’s health and freedom’ saying this story must have been manufactured by agents of ‘fake news’.

Fr. Lungu says the Catholic Church has a well-organized and structured method through which it officially communicates its message to the public.

He states that if there were a move to organize such, it would have been sanctioned by the Conference of Catholics Bishops or by its President, Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu or by/through the Secretary General .

The ZCCB Secretary General says if in any case there are prayers organized for such be informed officially that there are not being organized by Catholic Church in Zambia.