JAWUZ accuse govt of dodging negotiations

Judicial and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (JAWUZ) President Peter Mwale has accused government of dragging on the conclusion of negotiations for increased salaries and improved conditions of service for workers.

Mr. Mwale tells Q News that it will be prudent for government to conclude negotiations for improved conditions of service as soon as possible in view of the hike in electricity tariffs which will further raise the cost of living for workers.

He says it’s a shame that government is delaying to conclude negotiations despite the high cost of living in the country.

Mr Mwale states that there is need to improve the workers’ conditions of service as a matter of urgency to enable them cope with the high cost of living.

He adds that government should engage ZESCO to wait until workers salaries are increased before effecting new electricity tariffs.