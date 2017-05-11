CSPR calls on govt to look at plight of retirees

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has called on government to strengthen policies aimed at ensuring that retirees in the country are paid on time.

CSRP Executive Director Patrick Nshindano says it is worrying that retirees continue struggling to get their hard earned money without being paid on time.

Mr. Nshindano laments that some of the retirees even end up dying before getting their full package.

He says the government must ensure that the retirees’ package in the national budget is respected so that these elderly people do not struggle to get their benefits.

Mr. Nshindano says in order to help eradicate poverty in the country; this should start by addressing the plight of retirees as they are a community that is vulnerable to hunger.