UNESCO applauds commitment to scaling up CSE in Zambia

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has applauded government for its commitment to scale up Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and sexual and reproductive health services for young people.

UNESCO Regional Advisor for HIV and Health of Bilateral Development Cooperation, Dr. Patricia Machawira notes that Zambia has set the pace for other countries in terms of scaling up the Comprehensive Sexuality Education program.

Speaking during the Annual Meeting on Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Lusaka today, Dr. Machawira says Zambia will soon host the Ugandan government on an exchange visit to learn how Zambia went about the process of scaling up CSE.

Dr. Machawira says the collaboration between government and other key stakeholders continues to be critical in scaling up efforts to address the vulnerable situation of many young people in Zambia.

And speaking at the same event, General Education Minister, Dr. Dennis Wachinga has assured partners that his ministry will continue to support the implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education that will result in better reproductive health outcomes for young people in Zambia.

Dr. Wachinga says CSE will also promote and empower young people including those who are living with HIV to make informed decisions about their health as well as their well-being.

And speaking earlier, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) Deputy Head of Mission and Bilateral Development Cooperation, David Wikings has observed the need to ensure that gender is appropriately mainstreamed in the implementation of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

Mr. Wikings says girls are more vulnerable due to long distances to basic and secondary schools due to lack of facilities in some rural schools which has resulted in young girls lodging in unsupervised boarding houses close to the school facility.