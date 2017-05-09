FQM welcomes govt’s decision to revise SI 76 of 2016

First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has welcomed government’s decision to revise Statutory Instrument (SI) 76 of 2016, lifting the ban on the night-time movement of freight and goods vehicles.

In a statement, FQM Country Manager General Kingsley Chinkuli says the ban on the night-time movement of freight and goods vehicles was hampering the mine’s operations, as well as damaging the economic viability of the mining sector.

General Chinkuli says First Quantum Minerals has invested 5.7 billion United States dollars in its Sentinel mine, and Kansanshi mine and smelter, and has paid more than 3 billion United States dollars in taxes in the last ten years, transforming the economy of North-Western Province and creating employment for more than 8,500 people.

He says these figures demonstrate the importance of the mining sector as a whole, and First Quantum in particular, to the nation’s economy.

General Chinkuli states that it is for this reason that the mine commends the Government for revising SI. 76 of 2016 following extensive consultations with industry.

Mr. Chinkuli says given the mining industry dependency on robust and reliable logistics, this move will ensure the company’s contribution to the nation’s treasury is maintained.

He says the mining firm is of the belief that when transport systems are safe and efficient, they provide economic and social opportunities and benefits that result in positive multiplier effects such as better accessibility to markets, employment, and additional investments.

FQM produces around half of the country’s copper, and between its mines and neighboring Lumwana some 40-50 truckloads of copper concentrate and at least 30 truckloads of finished copper travel on the Solwezi-Chingola road every day.

The regulation that restricts the movement of public service vehicles at night came into effect on November 28, 2016 and constrained the movement of any freight or goods vehicles from travelling between 21:00hrs and 05:00hrs.

Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba has however clarified that the revision will apply to trucks that meet set requirements, but that the movement of passenger service transporters still remains restricted.