UTH to be digitalized

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has revealed that the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) will be digitalized within a few months.

Dr. Chilufya says this means that the UTH will now have terminals in the consultation rooms were doctors will be able to see their patients.

He says doctors will be able to wire out instructions to Radiology department, Pharmacy and the Laboratory among others which will be efficient for the patients as well.

Dr. Chilufya states that in addition to this there will be time based appointments so that patients are not inconvenienced by waiting for longer periods of time to see a doctor..

He says the UTH cannot be using the current files as it is among the largest hospitals in Africa and has a large number of patients seeking for medical attention.