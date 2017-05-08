Lumwana open one-point lead at the top

Lumwana Radiants have opened a one-point lead at the top of the MTN FAZ Super League standings after they played out a 1-1 draw at home to Konkola Blades in a week five match played at the Lumwana Ground on Sunday.

Simon Nkhata scored his second goal of the campaign to give the hosts a second half lead, and they looked like they would hold on for maximum points only for Tapson Kaseba to equalise at the death. Kaseba’s goal was also his second this season.

The victory meant that Lumwana Radiants moved to 11 points, a point ahead of Zanaco, Zesco United and Green Eagles, who are separated on goal difference.

And Zanaco moved to second position after they defeated Nakambala Leopards 4-1 at the National Heroes Stadium.

Man of the Match Augustine Mulenga had a hand in three goals as he set up Saith Sakala for the opener on the stroke of halftime.

While it was Sakala who set up Felix Nyaende for the second goal in the 54th minute, Mulenga was pivotal in the quickfire goals scored in the 60th and 64th minutes by Kennedy Musonda and Richard Kasonde respectively.

Ignitius Lwipa pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Dynamos recorded their first win of the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Red Arrows thanks to goals by Simon Mulenga and Chris Mugalu. Ackim Mumba scored for Red Arrows.

Mulenga opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he headed home from a free-kick by Clatous Chama.

Mumba equalised in the 58th minute, moments after replacing Bruce Musakanya, but Dynamos restored their lead in the 77th minute when Mugalu converted a penalty following a handball incident by Jimmy Chisenga.

Four minutes later Mugalu doubled Lusaka Dynamos’ advantage with a free header at the far post after a cross from Clatous Chama.

The win meant that Lusaka Dynamos moved to tenth position, level on six points with Red Arrows, who they supplanted into 11th position on goal difference.