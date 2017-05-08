Lubinda encourages Zambians to write wills

Minister Given Lubinda has urged people not to shy away from the topic of writing wills while they are still alive because it is a very important matter.

Mr. Lubinda says people should not shy away from talking about writing their wills as death in inevitable.

Mr. Lubinda said the reason why the ministry is still grappling with the Intestate Act is because many Zambians are resistant when it comes to writing wills.

He called on the Zambia Law Development Commission to start raising debate on the issue and start investigating why many Zambians are not willing to write wills so that that the ministry can know if there is anything it can do to encourage Zambians to develop a habit of writing wills.

He added that as much as the issue of writing wills is a very emotive matter, it is important that everyone writes a will while they are still alive.

He has also appealed to the media to also assist the ministry by participating in raising discussions around the issue so that people can freely begin talking about it.