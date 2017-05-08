Govt urged to terminate LCC, Parkrite contract

Government has been called upon to consider terminating the contract between the Lusaka City Council (LCC) and Parkrite in the interest of the Zambian people.

Arise Now Zambia wants government to take this action immediately.

Executive Director Robert Mwale says this is especially in view of the partnership between LCC and Parkrite proving to be a failure.

Mr. Mwale has told Qfm News that the failure of this partnership is evidenced by the Parkrite management’s inability to pay its employees for the past two months.

He states that it is wrong for government to be interested in keeping investors that are exploiting Zambians in the manner Parkrite wants to do.

Mr. Mwale says this is particularly while such investors are reaping and externalizing profits outside the Country.