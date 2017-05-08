Continued high GBV cases in Zambia saddens Chola

The Advocacy Against Child Abuse and Gender Based Violence say it is saddened by the increase of Gender Based violence cases in the country.

Executive Director Bellion Chola has told Qtv news in an interview that it is unfortunate that despite the continued sensitization of GBV in the country, the cases have continued to rise.

He has however added that his organisation will continue the fight against GBV by ensuring that they sensitize people who are not even aware about their rights in relation to GBV.

Mr. Chola has advised spouses to consider engaging dialogue by engaging a third party such as the church rather than resorting to violence which has continued to add to the number of GBV cases in the country.

Recently the Zambia police had revealed that there has been an increase in GBV cases in the country from 4,998 in the first quarter of 2016 to 5,464 in the first quarter of 2017.