HH should go through entire Court process – Nakachinda

The Felix Mutati led MMD has observed that the opposition UPND’s demand for an unconditional release of its incarcerated leader Hakainde Hichilema exposes its ignorance to the principles of the rule of law.

National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda says the opposition UPND does not seem to understand that there is no one above the law.

He says as a party interested to promote the principles of the rule of law, MMD thinks that Mr. Hichilema should go through the entire court process until he is pronounced innocent or guilty.

Mr. Nakachinda has told QTV News that the UPND should therefore sharpen the knowledge of their lawyers so that they can be able to argue the matter when they go to court and possibly secure his freedom and be able to prove his innocence.

He states that the former ruling party does not think people should not use the arm of politics to get people out of the judicial process before justice is given out.